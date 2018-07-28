Underage girls unabashedly treated as objects of desire in rock lyrics

In the wake of allegations Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a girl — not yet tested in court — it may be worth asking whether the rock ’n’ roll industry has had a problem with men lusting after children in the past.

Taking a glance at music lyrics through the decades, it’s easy to find examples of men singing about young girls — and even acknowledging the illegal nature of their affections.

In 1968, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap landed in the number 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit Young Girl about a man who finds himself attracted to a younger woman.

With all the charms of a woman

You’ve kept the secret of your youth

You led me to believe you’re old enough

To give me love

And now it hurts to know the truth

…

So hurry home to your mama

I’m sure she wonders where you are

Get out of here

Before I have the time

To change my mind

’cause I’m afraid we’ll go too far

The same year, the Rolling Stones sang about a 15-year-old girl in Stray Cat Blues, and about wanting to resort to willful blindness.

I don’t care that you’re 15 years old

I don’t want to see no ID

It ain’t no hangin’ matter

Ain’t no capital crime.

And in 1978, rock superstars Kiss released Christine Sixteen.

I don’t usually say things like this to girls your age

But when I saw you coming out of the school that day

That day I knew, I knew

I’ve got to have you, I’ve got to have you

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Ted Nugent kicked off the ’80s with the brazenly titled 1981 hit Jailbait.

Well, I don’t care if you’re just 13

You look too good to be true

I just know that you’re probably clean.

As late as 1996, the Godfather of Punk, Iggy Pop, then 49 years of age and enjoying a resurgence thanks to Trainspotting (a film in which a man has sex with a high school girl), released Look Away.

I slept with Sable when she was 13

Her parents were too rich to do anything

She walked her way around L.A.

Till a New York Doll carried her away.

The song was about Iggy Pop’s real-life relationship with groupie Sable Starr in 1970 when she was 13 and Iggy was 23.

The phenomenon is prominent enough in rock music that it features in the rocumentary Spinal Tap with the song Tonight I’m Gonna Rock You Tonight.

The lyrics:

You’re sweet, but you’re just four feet

And you still got your baby teeth

KiSS 92.5 Program Director Adam Thompson said past works are being re-examined with a new lens in the music industry and beyond.

“There’s definitely retroactive examination going on in art in general,” he said. “What used to seem innocuous or used to feel normal now in retrospect kind of sounds predatory or doesn’t seem comfortable anymore.”