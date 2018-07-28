Restricted firearm seized, 2 men facing 13 charges: police

Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with a firearm investigation on Saturday.

Police responded to a call for a person with a gun in the Highway 27 and Finch Avenue West area at around 2:40 a.m.

Police say there was an altercation after a heated argument outside a “licensed establishment” where two men “were found to be in joint possession” of a firearm. They discharged two rounds into a group of people, but no one was injured.

Officers arrested the two men and seized a loaded Intratec TEC-DC9 semi-automatic pistol, with thirty rounds of 9 mm ammunition in the magazine.

Inderpaul Flora, 39 and Justin Singh, 18, both from Toronto face a total of 13 charges between them, including reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm, possession of a loaded regulated firearm and possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

They appeared in court on Saturday morning.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recorded footage on their cellphone or dash-cam to contact them.