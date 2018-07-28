Ottawa wide receiver Brad Sinopoli on pace for another 1,000-yard season

HAMILTON – Ottawa wide receiver Brad Sinopoli is more than halfway to another 1,000-yard season and it’s only Week 7.

The 30-year-old had nine receptions for 82 yards in the Redblack’s 21-15 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, while also grabbing a crucial Ticat onside kick near the end of the game that allowed Ottawa to stretch the score with a field goal.

Sinopoli, who is aiming for his fourth straight season with over 1,000 yards receiving, now has 552 yards on 45 total receptions and is on pace to break his single-season receiving yards total (1,036) set in 2016.

“Right now, the footballs are coming my way, perhaps more than past years at this point,” said Sinopoli, who has already been named a CFL top performer twice this season.

“It’s just one of those things where anyone on offence can step up at any time and most of the guys do. It doesn’t matter what number, it just matters about making plays at the right time. And a lot of our guys do that.”

Sinopoli was leading the league in receptions heading into the game (36) and was second in yards (470) behind Edmonton’s D’haquille Williams.

The Peterborough, Ont., native was quarterback for the University of Ottawa Gee Gees when he won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2010 as Canadian university’s top football player and was drafted by Calgary in 2011 as a pivot before making the change to receiver in 2013.

Since joining the Redblacks as a free agent in 2015, he’s been named the league’s most outstanding Canadian (2015) and the most valuable Canadian in Ottawa’s 2016 Grey Cup win over Calgary.

“I’m glad he’s gotten some recognition with some big performances, but Brad’s a team guy,” said head coach Rick Campbell. “All he cares about is that the team wins. He comes to work everyday no matter if it’s a practice or a game. And so we’re lucky to have him.”

Sinopoli broke a bone in his shoulder late last season, shutting him down and requiring surgery, but still recorded 1,009 receiving yards in 16 games. He’s bounced back from the injury and is on pace for a 1,600-yard season.

“I guess it’s just a good start, that’s all,” Sinopoli said. “When they start talking about paces and what you can do and all that stuff, it’s good to talk about, but I just take it one game at a time.”