Johnson, Tway, An and Kim share the third-round lead at RBC Canadian Open

Last Updated Jul 28, 2018 at 6:40 pm EDT

Dustin Johnson of the United States hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during round three of the Canadian Open at the Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville Ont., on Saturday, July 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

OAKVILLE, Ont. – World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Tway, Byeong Hun An and Whee Kim shared the lead at 17 under after the third round of the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday.

Johnson set the pace, firing a 7-under 65 on the strength of seven birdies and an eagle. Five of those birdies came in the opening six holes.

An shot a 66 to climb three spots up the leaderboard, while South Korean countrymate Kim shot a 67 at the US$6.2-million PGA Tour event. Second-round leader Kevin Tway shot a 68.

Mackenzie Hughes of Dundas, Ont., was the low Canadian after a 5-under 67 put him into a tie for 13th at 11 under overall.

