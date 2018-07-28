Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Hydro vault explosion shoots six-storey flames into the sky
by News Staff
Posted Jul 28, 2018 7:28 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 28, 2018 at 8:06 am EDT
Hydro vault fire at Finch Ave West and Signet Drive TWITTER/Peter Mills
A thick cloud of smoke can still be seen wafting over highway 400 along with the rancid smell of burning electrical oil following an overnight explosion at a hydro station in North York.
Toronto police say they received reports of six-storey flames and several small explosions coming from the transformer station at Fince Avenue West and Signet Drive at around midnight.
Huge hydro vault fire, Weston Rd and Finch area. Large area without power. Video taken from the 400. from toronto
Huge fire at Finch & Hwy 400. Hydro vault exploded leaving the area without power. from toronto
Fire crews have managed to put out the initial fire but are still actively spraying down the transformers. They say what is burning now is the mineral oil inside which is protected by the outer casing of the transformer itself. Crews are trying to keep that cool so adjacent transformers don’t catch fire or explode.
At the height of the disruption, Toronto Hydro says as many as 35,000 customers were without power. That number now sits at approximately 7,000 customers.
Toronto Hydro says it’s uncertain when the remaining customers will be brought back online as they have limited access to the station to make the necessary repairs, which could take several days. However, they hope to re-route power in order to bring all remaining customers back online much sooner.
