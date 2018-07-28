Guy Turcotte won't appeal earlier decision on parole eligibility, lawyer says

MONTREAL – Guy Turcotte’s lawyer says his client will not pursue a bid to reduce the minimum number of years he must serve in prison for murdering his two young children.

Pierre Poupart says Turcotte will not appeal a June 28 decision by Quebec’s Court of Appeal that upheld his parole eligibility.

The former cardiologist was found guilty in 2015 of second-degree murder and later sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 17 years.

He fatally stabbed his three-year-old daughter Anne-Sophie and five-year-old son Olivier in 2009.

He was found not criminally responsible at his first trial and was sent to a psychiatric hospital in Montreal and released in December 2012.

An appeals court overturned that verdict and Turcotte had to stand trial again, where he was found guilty.