Friday's Games

Last Updated Jul 28, 2018 at 1:40 am EDT

CFL

Winnipeg 40 Toronto 14

MLB

American League

Toronto 10 Chicago White Sox 5

Baltimore 15 Tampa Bay 5

Boston 4 Minnesota 3 (10 innings)

Cleveland 8 Detroit 3

Texas 11 Houston 2

L.A. Angels 4 Seattle 3 (10 innings)

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees (postponed)

National League

Pittsburgh 5 N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 6 Philadelphia 4

Washington 9 Miami 1

L.A. Dodgers 4 Atlanta 1

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 6 San Diego 2

Milwaukee 3 San Francisco 1

Interleague

Colorado 3 Oakland 1

