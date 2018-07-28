Loading articles...

Editor calls Capital-Gazette victims 'friends of the people'

Last Updated Jul 28, 2018 at 10:00 pm EDT

Martin Baron, executive editor of The Washington Post, stands on stage during a benefit concert in Annapolis, Md., on Saturday, July 28, 2018, to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in a shooting at their newsroom in June. In remarks to the audience, Baron said the victims were "friends of the people," and "not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy, because of the profession they choose or the place they worked." (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The executive editor of The Washington Post says the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month were “friends of the people,” and “not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy.”

Martin Baron spoke Saturday at a benefit concert in Annapolis, Maryland, for the five murdered employees.

While he did not mention President Donald Trump by name while speaking to the audience, Baron said “not one of them deserved to be seen as an enemy by the man who killed them, and not one of them deserved to be called an enemy by anyone else, either.”

Trump has repeatedly referred to the media as the “enemy of the people.” The day after the shooting, he said journalists shouldn’t fear being violently attacked while doing their job.

