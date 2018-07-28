Central Americans seeking path to US have few legal options

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Martha Santamaria poses for photos Friday, July 20, 2018, in Los Angeles. Santamaria went out of her way to help her sister come to the U.S. legally to escape violence and civil war in her native El Salvador. The process took 16 years. Immigrants who are heeding the calls of President Donald Trump and other conservatives to come here legally are encountering few options for such a pathway in a country whose immigration system is notoriously complex and backlogged. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – President Donald Trump has said immigrants should come to the country with legal papers in hand instead of trying to cross the southwest border.
But the reality is there are few legal avenues for immigrants to move to the United States.
Visas are hard to come by, especially for immigrants who struggle with poverty and joblessness in Central America. And getting a family member who is an American citizen to sponsor them can take more than a decade.
Immigrants fleeing violence or persecution can seek asylum at designated points along the border and at the airports, too. But without a strong case they might be quickly sent back and many immigrants try to cross illegally in the hopes they can make it to the United States.