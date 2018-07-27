1 dead, 1 injured in Waterdown apartment fire

A man in his 50s has died and his mother is in hospital after an apartment fire in Waterdown, Ont., which is a community in Hamilton.

Emergency crews in Hamilton were called to the seventh floor — top floor — of a building on John Street West, near Hamilton Street North and Dundas Street, around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Firefighters rescued a woman in her 80s from the balcony of the burning apartment.

Her son was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe said the man was found inside the unit. His mother was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified.

Cunliffe said the building’s smoke alarm system was working when firefighters arrived at the scene.