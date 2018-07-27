Toronto reports first case of West Nile virus in 2018

Toronto Public Health confirms the first human case of West Nile virus in the city in 2018.

Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health says the unnamed individual was hospitalized and treated for the illness and is currently recovering at home.

West Nile is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms usually develop between two and 15 days after a person has been bitten and can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

Last year, Toronto Public Health did not record the first lab-confirmed case of West Nile virus until August 25. A total of 26 cases were recorded in 2017.