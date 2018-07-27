Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto man, 68, faces 14 child pornography related charges
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 27, 2018 11:14 am EDT
Toronto police say a 68-year-old Toronto man is facing 14 charges in connection to a child pornography investigation.
Police allege a man engaged in multiple sexually explicit conversations with a boy, sent him abusive images and directed the boy to send him sexual images of himself.
They say the accused allegedly communicated through various social media sites as “TomLarkin789” and “btnevans,” adding that they believe there may be additional alleged victims.
Police say officers executed a search warrant at home in Toronto’s north end Thursday and arrested the 68-year-old.
Blair Thomas Newton Evans is facing charges that include two counts of making child pornography, three counts of possessing child pornography, luring a child under 16 and invitation to sexual touching.
