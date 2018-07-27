How Toronto's city council size compares to other cities

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will be introducing new legislation to slash the size of Toronto city council nearly in half.

Citing “more politicians [are] not the answer,” Ford wants municipal boundaries to become the same as federal boundaries, which would see council shrink from 47 seats to 25.

During his announcement, Ford compared the size of Toronto city council and the city’s population to that of Los Angeles.

According to statistics collected in 2014, Toronto has a population of 2.809 million.

Los Angeles has a population of 3.976 million (2016) with a city council size of 15.

However, it should be noted that several smaller parts of the Greater Los Angeles area, which would be included in the tabulation of the population of L.A., have their own city councils and mayors, such as Santa Monica with 12 seats, Compton with 5 and Beverly Hills with 5.

With that in mind, we decided to look at how Toronto compares to other cities both across Canada and the United States