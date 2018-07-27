'Tinpot dictator stuff:' Calgary mayor attacks Ontario premier's Toronto plan

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks after receiving an award from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Public Policy Testimonial Dinner in Toronto on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Calgary's mayor is attacking Ontario Premier Doug Ford's plans to cut the number of Toronto city councillors and cancel votes for other municipal elections. Naheed Nenshi says Ford made no mention of the plan during the recent campaign and he calls the premier's move "tinpot dictator stuff." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
CALGARY – Calgary’s mayor is attacking Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s plan to cut the number of Toronto city councillors and cancel votes for other municipal elections.
Naheed Nenshi says Ford made no mention of his intentions during Ontario’s recent election campaign and calls the premier’s move “tinpot dictator stuff.”
He says it’s not fair to change the rules in the middle of the game.
Nenshi says Ford’s planned legislation could affect all mayors, and he is urging Toronto Mayor John Tory to fight it.
Ford announced this morning that he will introduce legislation to cut the number of Toronto city councillors to 27 from 45.
He says he will also cancel elections for regional chairs in at least two major municipal areas, Peel and York.