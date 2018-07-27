Loading articles...

Thursday's Games

CFL

Edmonton 44 Montreal 23

American League

L.A. Angels 12 Chicago White Sox 8

N.Y. Yankees 7 Kansas City 2

Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 3

Minnesota 2 Boston 1

Oakland 7 Texas 6

National League

Chicago Cubs 7 Arizona 6

N.Y. Mets 12 Pittsburgh 6

Washington 10 Miami 3

Philadelphia 9 Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 8 Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 7 San Francisco 5

New York City FC 2 Orlando City 0

LA Galaxy 2 Los Angeles FC 2

