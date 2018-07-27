Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Thieves in B.C. use sport utility vehicle to ram through mall and steal jewelry
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 27, 2018 5:30 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 27, 2018 at 6:00 pm EDT
VERNON, B.C. – A pair of robbers used a sport utility vehicle to smash their way into a jewelry store in a mall in Vernon, B.C.
Police say mall surveillance video shows the Toyota FJ Cruiser ramming the main mall doors between a coffee shop and a restaurant at around 3 a.m. on Friday.
Police say the vehicle drove down the mall until it reached the Peoples Jewellers store and smashed through the doors.
Two masked suspects surveyed the store and took what police say was an undetermined amount of jewelry before driving out of the mall.
Police say they’re looking for a cream-coloured Toyota that would have significant damage to the front end. (CKIZ)
