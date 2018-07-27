Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police detonate pipe bomb found in North York park
by News Staff
Posted Jul 27, 2018 8:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 27, 2018 at 8:47 pm EDT
Queen's Greenbelt park is seen in North York in an undated file photo. GOOGLE
Toronto police say a pipe bomb was detonated Friday in a North York park.
Officers said city workers discovered the bomb shortly before noon when they were cleaning up after an earlier garbage fire in Queen’s Greenbelt park, near Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue West.
“A person was there cleaning out some garbage bins and discovered a metal pipe that was capped off at both ends,” said spokesman Gary Long. “The person did think it was some sort of explosive device.”
Police confirmed that the item was a pipe bomb.
The bomb squad was called in to detonate it, and there were no injuries.
Police are investigating where the device came from.
