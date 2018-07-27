Loading articles...

Man arrested after racially-charged confrontation at Toronto's ferry terminal

Last Updated Jul 27, 2018 at 9:55 am EDT

The Toronto police arrested a man in a racially-charged confrontation at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal that happened on Monday.

A video that was posted on Facebook shows a man yelling at a Muslim family.

“It’s my province. What are you guys doing here?,” the man asked. “Where the f**k are you from?”

Police charged Lombray Ball, 50, with two counts of assault and one count of threatening death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 10 a.m.

