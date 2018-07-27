Man arrested after racially-charged confrontation at Toronto's ferry terminal

The Toronto police arrested a man in a racially-charged confrontation at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal that happened on Monday.

A video that was posted on Facebook shows a man yelling at a Muslim family.

“It’s my province. What are you guys doing here?,” the man asked. “Where the f**k are you from?”

Police charged Lombray Ball, 50, with two counts of assault and one count of threatening death.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 10 a.m.

More to come