Jennifer Keesmaat running for mayor of Toronto

Former Toronto city planner Jennifer Keesmaat has registered to run for mayor of Toronto.

Following what she called a “very impromptu decision,” Toronto’s former chief planner said the city needs bold ideas and bold leadership.

“There are times when we need to stand up for our city,” she said moments after filing her candidacy minutes before the 2 p.m. Friday deadline.

“I believe bold ideas can make our city even more livable. Even more open. Even more equitable. And even more prosperous.”

“I believe that we need strong leadership and a strong city council in order to continue to deliver. In changing times, we need changing leadership.”

While she had previously indicated that she did not have any intention to run in the upcoming municipal elections, Premier Doug Ford’s decision to cut the size of city council to 25 from 47 prompted Keesmaat to tweet, “This changes everything.”