Doug Ford to cut Toronto city council by almost half: report

The Ontario government is planning to cut the number of seats on Toronto city council by almost half, according to a report in the Toronto Star.

The Star cited Conservative sources who say legislation will be tabled as early as Monday to reduce the number of councillors from 47 to just 25.

The move would re-draw ward boundaries to match federal and provincial ridings.

The report comes on the eve of a deadline for candidates to register for the municipal election on Oct. 22.

Premier Doug Ford has scheduled a news conference for Friday morning, just hours before the 2 p.m. cutoff.

“This is unprecedented, anti-democratic and reckless,” Coun. Josh Matlow said on Facebook. “Premier Ford would be cancelling local elections after they’ve already started, ignoring elected council decisions, candidates have already received donations & are knocking at doors. Chaos is never good for a healthy democracy.”

Coun. Kristyn Wong-Tam said the move would only concentrate power further.

“Amalgamation in 1996 disenfranchised the legacy cities and residents by centralizing power,” she said on Twitter. “Any further erosion will destroy our democracy.”

However, some councillors expressed support for Ford.

This makes sense for so many reasons. Thank you Premier @fordnation for your leadership on this important governance issue. https://t.co/6UAexuxzUM — Justin J. Di Ciano (@JustinDiCiano) July 27, 2018

going to federal boundaries. Bring it on. #scarborough-Agincourt here I come. Thx premier. #topoli — Jim Karygiannis (@jimkarygiannis) July 27, 2018

The Star’s sources say the move could save as much as $25 million, though that number hasn’t been confirmed.

The overhaul goes against a review from 2016 that found increasing the number of wards to 47 from 44 is essential for effective representation.

Ford, meanwhile, is also reportedly planning to cancel regional chair elections in Peel and York.

Such a move would put a damper on the political redemption hopes of Patrick Brown, whom Ford replaced as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives.

Brown, who stepped down as Tory leader in January amid allegations of sexual misconduct that he denies, had thrown his hat into the ring to become the chair of Peel Region.

Representatives for the Progressive Conservative government did not immediately respond to requests for comment late Thursday.

With files from The Canadian Press