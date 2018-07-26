Toronto Blue Jays reliever Seunghwan Oh traded to Colorado Rockies

TORONTO ONTARIO, – The Toronto Blue Jays have traded reliever Seunghwan Oh to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league first baseman Chad Spanberger, outfielder Forrest Wall and a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Oh was briefly removed from the Blue Jays’ 12-6 loss in 11 innings to the Minnesota Twins before returning for extras on Wednesday, leading to speculation that he was dealt during the game.

Oh is 4-3 with a 2.68 ERA, two saves and 55 strikeouts in 47 innings this season.

“I love the guy, I think he’s done a tremendous job for us,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said after being swept by the Twins.

“I don’t know if anything’s going to happen, I know the word’s out there. He’s a pretty good pitcher. He showed us a lot. Great command, great competitor.”

The 36-year-old has a 2.81 ERA and 41 saves across three major league campaigns. He spent his first two seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing a one-year contract with Toronto in the off-season.

Spanberger, 22, is batting .315 this season with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs in 92 games for single-A Asheville.

The 22-year-old Wall is batting .260 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs this season in 93 games with double-A Hartford and single-A California.