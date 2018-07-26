Singer Michael Buble and actress Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

VANCOUVER – Another baby Buble has arrived.

Singer Michael Buble and actress Luisana Lopilato have welcomed their first daughter, who is the couple’s third child.

Vida Amber Betty was born Wednesday in Vancouver. She is 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

Lopilato announced the birth Thursday on her verified Instagram account, which featured a black-and-white photo of an infant’s hand with a hospital band around the wrist that reads: baby girl.

The Argentine actress writes in Spanish that their hearts are exploding with love. Buble’s rep says the family is “beyond overjoyed.”

The new arrival joins big brothers two-year-old Elias and four-year-old Noah.

Buble announced that he and his wife were expecting a third child earlier this year when he hosted the Juno Awards in Vancouver.

The B.C. crooner’s news came a year and a half after revealing that Noah had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. At the time, the celebrity couple said they would put their careers on hold while he underwent treatment.

Lopilato says in the Instagram post that they were thankful for “this gift of life.”

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness!” says a translation of the Instagram post.

“We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life.”

Vida’s middle names are in honour of her parents’ mothers: Amber is Buble’s mother’s name, while Lopilato mother’s name is Betty.

-With files from The Associated Press