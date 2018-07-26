Police appeal for witness in daytime shooting death of 24-year-old

Police are appealing to a driver who likely witnessed the shooting death of a 24-year-old man on Wednesday to come forward.

Police were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Milady Road in north Etobicoke around 11 am on Wednesday morning following reports of gunfire.

Upon arriving on the scene, emergency personnel discovered a car that had crashed through a chain link fence and crashed into a home. Upon closer inspection, the man in the driver’s seat had suffered a gunshot wound and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as Kevin Boakye.

Det.-Sgt. Gary Giroux says the shooting actually occurred just north of the accident scene at on Duncanwoods Drive at Islinton Avenue. The victim had been stopped at a traffic light and was waiting to turn left when a car pulled up alongside him and opened fire.

Police say Boakye then accelerated through the red light and proceeded southbound on Islington before crashing and coming to rest on the front lawn of a house several metres away near Milady Road.

Police say they want to speak with the driver of a car who was also stopped at the red light directly behind Boakye’s vehicle and likely witnessed the shooting.

No suspect description has been released but Giroux said the suspect vehicle is a silver or grey Hyundai Elantra.

Giroux said he believes this was a targeted attack, however, there is no information at this time to indicate that this was a gang-related shooting.

“I don’t believe that an individual just happened to run into this particular victim,” said Giroux. “They were looking for them or else they had received some information that he was at a certain place at a certain time.”

Giroux said Boakye was known to police but would not elaborate.

Two years ago, a 22-year-old by the name of Kevin Boakye was arrested by police and charged with several gun-related offenses.