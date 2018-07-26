Woman fatally struck by vehicle near Dufferin and Eglinton

A woman is dead after a hit-and-run near Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was crossing the street at the intersection of Eglinton and Marlee Avenue when she was hit.

The woman was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police originally said the woman was struck by a truck but now say an unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Eglinton is closed in both directions from Alameda Avenue to Winona Drive. Marlee is also closed northbound at Eglinton.

Police said the area is expected to be closed for several hours while the investigation continues.