Nova Scotia announces $120-million surplus, despite extra spending

HALIFAX – Nova Scotia ended fiscal 2017-18 with a net surplus of $120-million — even after nearly $479-million in extra spending.

The additional appropriations were the most registered since then-premier John Hamm’s Tories spent $658.7-million in fiscal 1999-2000.

The biggest extra costs include more than $82 million for the remediation of Boat Harbour and nearly $73 million for a trust fund aimed at expanding rural internet service.

Provincial revenues rose $454.4-million to $11.98-billion, due to increased revenue from income taxes, an offshore petroleum royalties award and equalization from Ottawa.

The province’s net debt at the end of the year was about $15-billion.

The figures were released today by Finance Minister Karen Casey.