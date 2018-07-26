Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,455.73, up 34.97 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down nine cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $6.85 on 14.9 million shares.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Miner. Down 49 cents, or 20.59 per cent, to $1.89 on 9.9 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Down 44 cents, or 4.55 per cent, to $9.22 on 5.8 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Miner. Down 97 cents, or 6.29 per cent, to $14.46 on 4.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 21 cents, or 0.88 per cent, to $24.10 on 4.4 million shares.

Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G). Miner. Down $1.03, or 5.91 per cent, to $16.40 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Up five cents, or 1.47 per cent, to $3.44 on 3.4 million shares. The Montreal-based company has rejected an unsolicited US$180-million offer by Mexican airline operator Grupo Aeromexico to buy Aimia’s 48.9 per cent stake in their joint loyalty program Premier Loyalty & Marketing (PLM), which owns the Club Premier frequent flyer program. It would have given Grupo Aeromexico full control.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Up 48 cents, or 3.37 per cent, to $14.74 on 3.4 million shares. The Saskatoon-based uranium company had to temporarily lay off 845 employees at its McArthur River and Key Lake processing operations because the market remains oversupplied and prices are too low to restart idled production.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). E-Commerce. Down $3.70, or 1.63 per cent, to $222.85 on 197,893 shares. The Canadian e-commerce company says it will open its first bricks-and-mortar location in downtown Los Angeles at ROW DTLA, a historic district filled with shops, restaurants and offices.