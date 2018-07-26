Letter warns UNESCO about Olympic impact in Banff National Park

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Skiers leave the resort after a power failure shut down all operations at the women's World Cup downhill ski race at Lake Louise, Alta., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY – A Canadian environmental group is warning a United Nations body about the possible impact of holding Winter Olympic events in Banff National Park.
The Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society has written a letter to UNESCO saying ski events at Lake Louise could threaten the values that have made the park a World Heritage Site.
A feasibility study for the bid presented to Calgary city council suggests Lake Louise should be considered as a venue for speed events.
The letter says that could further overload a park that it describes as already “bursting at the seams.”
It wants UNESCO to ask Ottawa not to allow the events in Banff.
Olympic bid officials have suggested an alternate venue outside the park that held skiing at the 1988 Calgary Games.