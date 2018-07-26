Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to appear in court on sex charges

The frontman of the rock band Hedley is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Thursday to face three sex-related charges.

Jacob Hoggard, 34, was arrested Monday in Vancouver and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Toronto police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl that allegedly occurred in 2016.

They would not provide any additional comment on the case or the charges.

Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.

The Vancouver-based band played its last show before an “indefinite hiatus” in Kelowna, B.C., on March 24.

