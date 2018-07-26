In the news today, July 26

Five stories in the news for Thursday, July 26

———

HUNDREDS ATTEND TORONTO VIGIL

A group of young girls clung to each other Wednesday evening in Toronto’s Greektown as they mourned a friend and teammate who was one of two people killed by a gunman last Sunday. Danforth Avenue was packed with mourners as the community gathered for a candlelit vigil to honour 10-year-old Julianna Kozis of Markham, Ont., and 18-year-old Reese Fallon of Toronto. Thirteen other people were injured in the shooting and five patients remained in hospital as of Wednesday.

———

BELLEGARDE RE-ELECTED AS NATIONAL CHIEF

Perry Bellegarde has reclaimed his seat as national chief for the Assembly of First Nations. He won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot last night in Vancouver, giving him just over the 60 per cent needed to win. Bellegarde has been criticized by other candidates for being too cosy with Ottawa. But he has said that relationship has secured billions of dollars in new funding for Indigenous issues over the last three budgets.

———

STUDY: MUTATED STRAINS OF HIV IN SASKATCHEWAN

Mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are leading to faster-developing AIDS-related illnesses in the Indigenous population, according to research from the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS and Simon Fraser University. It shows that the strains of HIV in Saskatchewan have high levels of immune-resistant mutations compared to ones in other areas of Canada and the United States. Saskatchewan’s HIV incidence rates are among the highest in North America.

———

VANCOUVER PARKS APPROVES ‘COLONIAL AUDIT’

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park may be up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past. The board approved a “colonial audit” this week outlining actions by the city’s forefathers dating back to 1888, including removing entire First Nations communities from their traditional territories when the city declared jurisdiction over Stanley Park and other beach areas. The board voted to apologize to the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations for taking away ancestral lands and other damaging actions.

———

HEDLEY FRONTMAN DUE IN COURT TODAY

The frontman of the rock band Hedley is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court today to face three sex-related charges. Jacob Hoggard, 34, was arrested Monday in Vancouver and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm. Toronto police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl that allegedly occurred 2016.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— N.L. Premier Dwight Ball will make an announcement related to the province’s oil and gas industry.

— The Nova Scotia government will release its audited financial statements for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

— Quebec’s dentists, mired in tense contract negotiations, hold a news conference to update the status of contract talks.

— Statistics Canada will release the payroll employment, earnings and hours for May.

— Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation will release the Housing Market Assessment report.

— Blayne Lastman, the son of former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman, is expected to announce his candidacy for mayor.

— The 109th Canadian Open tees off today at the Glen Abbey course in Oakville, Ont.

— NHL all-star Sidney Crosby headlines the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame dinner.