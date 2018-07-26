Hockey superstar Sidney Crosby honoured as top N.S. athlete of all time

HALIFAX – Acclaimed hockey superstar Sidney Crosby has another bullet point to add to his growing list of accolades, as he was set to be honoured as Nova Scotia’s top athlete of all time at a gala dinner this evening.

The Cole Harbour native was voted number one in a list of the province’s top 15 athletes compiled by the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame, which is hosting the dinner and fundraiser at the Halifax Convention Centre.

More than a thousand people packed into the centre’s spacious ballroom for the event in celebration of the province’s greatest players.

Hall of fame CEO Bruce Rainnie said the list was voted on by 36 Nova Scotian athletes, coaches and media representatives, as well as by members of the public.

Other top athletes attending the dinner include curling legend Colleen Jones, Hockey Hall of Famer Al MacInnis, and Paralympic gold medallist Jamie Bone.

Proceeds from the event will be shared by the hall of fame and the Sidney Crosby Foundation, an initiative to assist charities that improve the lives of disadvantaged children.