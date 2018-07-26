Haiti grapples with task of helping its vulnerable children

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Orphan children draw with colored pencils at the Nest of Hope orphanage in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Roughly a quarter of Haiti's children have spent much of their life without parents. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – Haiti’s government is showing a newfound determination to improve the deplorable status of the country’s children.
Many of Haiti’s youths live on the streets; hundreds of thousands are domestic workers in other families’ homes. About 30,000 are consigned to orphanage-like institutions ranging in quality from adequate to abominable.
The government is looking to close orphanages that fail to improve. And some children are benefiting from a partnership between the state child welfare agency and several international child-service organizations that is trying to bring foster care to Haiti.
In a country and region with no tradition of formal foster-care systems, they are recruiting and training Haitians who buy into the idea that being a foster parent is a noble mission.