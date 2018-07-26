Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Girl revives toddler found in Washington state septic tank
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 26, 2018 11:22 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 26, 2018 at 12:00 pm EDT
BUCKLEY, Wash. – Authorities say a 12-year-old girl revived her 2-year-old brother after he was found unresponsive in the Washington state family’s septic tank.
The News Tribune reports East Pierce Fire and Rescue Chief Bud Backer says the children’s mother got the boy out of the tank Wednesday but got stuck in the process, so the girl called 911.
Dispatchers told the girl how to give CPR to her brother. Becker says the boy was conscious when emergency workers arrived at the home in the Tacoma suburb of Edgewood.
Becker says the boy was taken to a Tacoma hospital for treatment.
It was unclear how long the boy was in the tank or how he got inside it.
Becker advises residents to make sure tank access points are secure to prevent similar incidents.
