Eddie Van Hoof named head coach for national men's artistic gymnastics team

OTTAWA – Gymnastics Canada announced Thursday that Eddie Van Hoof has been hired as the new head national team coach for men’s artistic gymnastics.

Van Hoof previously served as the technical Director and head coach of the British men’s artistic gymnastics team from 2006 to 2018.

“I am honoured and feel quite privileged to have this opportunity to be involved with the Canadian national team,” said Van Hoof.

“I hope to bring my many years of experience in high performance gymnastics on the world stage to assist Canada to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Recent international results show that this important step for the program is within their reach. I am eager to begin working with the many talented gymnasts, coaches and judges as a complete team to make this happen.”

Ian Moss, interim CEO and high performance director at Gymnastics Canada, said Van Hoof has a “proven track record of success at the highest levels” of gymnastics.

“There is no question that Eddie will be a strong mentor for our high performance athletes and coaches and I believe will give us the vision and drive to achieve our goals of team qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games and beyond.”

Van Hoof was named United Kingdom coach of the year in 2016 after guiding the British team to a record seven-medal performance at the Rio Olympics.

British Gymnastics fired Van Hoof in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” regarding “the leadership, conduct and culture of elite coaching for our sport.”