Dylan Kim takes over lead at Canadian Women's Amateur Championship

VANCOUVER – Dylan Kim has surged into the lead at the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship after a 5-under 66 in the third round to move to 12-under for the tournament.

Kim, of Sachse, Texas, is a shot ahead of Yealimi Noh, who hit a 4-under 67 at the Marine Drive Golf Club, heading into the final round.

Gina Kim is in third at 7 under following a third round of 71.

The three Americans were tied for first at 7 under after Wednesday’s action.

Tiffany Kong of Vancouver is the top Canadian in a tie for ninth at 2 under, she hit a 3-over 74 on Thursday.

Defending champion and the No.1-ranked amateur golfer Jennifer Kupcho shot a 1-under 70 to move to a tie for seventh at 4 under.

The 21-year-old from Westminster, Colo., rebounded from a 4-over second round.

Kupcho hit a course record 7-under 64 in the first round.