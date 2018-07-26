Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Conservative Rep. Jim Jordan says he's running for speaker
by The Associated Press
Posted Jul 26, 2018 12:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm EDT
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, walks to the House chamber as he prepares to file articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 26, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
WASHINGTON – Hard-right Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio says he’s running to become House speaker next year.
Jordan is a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which has roughly 30 members.
His candidacy is seen as a long-shot but underscores hard-right dissatisfaction with GOP leaders. House Speaker Paul Ryan is retiring.
Jordan wrote to fellow Republicans that the party has disappointed voters by “caving so quickly” to Democrats. He says President Donald Trump has taken “bold action” but Congress hasn’t fulfilled “its end of the deal.”
Jordan used to coach wrestling at Ohio State University and has been interviewed by a law firm investigating allegations that a now-dead team doctor sexually abused male athletes there decades ago.
Jordan has denied claims he knew wrestlers were abused.
