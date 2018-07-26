Coming out of its shell: 11-kg tortoise found roaming the streets of Edmonton

EDMONTON – There’s no sign of a hare but an 11-kilogram tortoise has been found roaming free in Edmonton.

The Animal Care and Control Centre the tortoise was discovered on Wednesday night.

The tortoise looks quite proud of itself, surrounded by its rescuers, in a photo posted on the centre’s Facebook page.

The centre says the tortoise is being treated as a special guest and is getting a lot of attention.

Unlike a cat or dog, the centre says the tortoise doesn’t have a microchip to help identify its owner.

The centre is asking anyone with information to get in touch.

“Did your 11kg tortoise dart out the door last night when Uber Eats Canada arrived?” the centre posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

“Or maybe your 11kg tortoise saw a hare under a tree and decided to get a head start? Perhaps your 11kg tortoise thinks it is a cat and roams but isn’t a nuisance to neighbours? Either way, your 11kg tortoise is safe at ACCC and waiting for you to claim him/her.”