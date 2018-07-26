Teacher charged in death of Toronto student who drowned in Algonquin Park

Ontario provincial police have charged a 54-year-old teacher in connection with the death of Toronto high school student who drowned while on a school trip to Algonquin Park last year.

Jeremiah Perry, 15, was on a multi-night field trip with several other students in a remote area of Algonquin Park and was reported missing on July 4, 2017.

Police said the boy had been swimming with a group of students when he went underwater and didn’t resurface. His body was found a day later by search and rescue divers.

Nicholas Mills, of Caledon, has been charged with with criminal negligence causing death.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) could not confirm if Mills was still a full-time teacher or if he was on home assignment.

According to the TDSB, Perry hadn’t passed a mandatory swim test before the trip.

The board’s director of education, John Malloy, said that of the 32 students who went on the multi-day canoe trip to Algonquin Park in July, 15 had failed the swim test. There was no documentation for two of the students, he said.

Malloy said all students on the trip were required to pass a swim test set out by the Ontario Physical and Health Education Association, which included a rolling entry into deep water, treading water for a minute and a 50-metre continuous swim.

Two teachers were on the field trip.