Calgary Flames ink goaltender David Rittich to one-year extension

Last Updated Jul 26, 2018 at 11:21 am EDT

Calgary Flames goaltender David Rittich (33) reaches out to gain control of the puck during second period NHL hockey action against the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa on Friday, March 9, 2018. The Flames announced today that they have re-signed Rittich to a one-year contract.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have re-signed goaltender David Rittich to a one-year contract.

The deal is worth US$800,000.

The 25-year-old Rittich was 8-6-3 with a 2.92 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 21 games with the Flames last season. He also played 12 games for Stockton in the AHL.

The undrafted native of the Czech Republic is expected to compete with Jon Gillies for the Flames’ backup goaltending job this season behind starter Mike Smith.

