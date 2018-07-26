Blue Jays agree to deal J.A. Happ to Yankees: reports

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to trade left-hander J.A. Happ to the New York Yankees.

Happ, a pending free agent, was one of the better starting pitchers said to be available leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. The 35-year-old sports a 4.18 ERA and 3.84 FIP over 20 starts and 114 innings this season.

He was a first-time all-star this season and could be a difference-making piece in a contending rotation down the stretch.

The Blue Jays are expected to land infielder Brandon Drury and outfielder Billy McKinney in the deal.

