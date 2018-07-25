Man dies after slamming vehicle into pole in North York

A man in his 20s has died after crashing his vehicle into a pole in North York.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to Doris and Holmes avenues, near Yonge Street and Finch Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics told 680 NEWS that crews were working to free the man from his Honda Civic for almost an hour.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating speed as a factor in the crash.