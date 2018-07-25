Vancouver's Kong 2 shots back of lead at Canadian Women's Amateur Championship

VANCOUVER – Vancouver’s Tiffany Kong is just two shots back of the lead after hitting a 3-under 68 in the second round of the Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship on Wednesday.

Kong sits in fourth at 5 under, behind Americans Gina Kim, Yealimi Noh and Dylan Kim, who are tied for first at 7 under at the Marine Drive Golf Club.

Hannah Lee of Surrey, B.C., is the next best performing Canadian at 1 under.

Kong was in a four-way tie for sixth along with Naomi Ko of Victoria, B.C. at 2 under after the first round Tuesday.

Ko — who was the top Canadian at last year’s event, finishing tied for third — was 3 over on the day to drop to 1 over.

She’s in a dead heat at with 11 golfers, including World No. 16 Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., and No. 26 Jaclyn Lee of Calgary.

Day 1 leader and defending champion Jennifer Kupcho fell to 3 under after a 4-over second round.

Kupcho, who is the No.1-ranked amateur golfer, captured last year’s tournament when it was held at Cutten Fields in Guelph, Ont.

The 21-year-old from Westminster, Colo., shot a course record 7-under 64 in the first round.

The four-round tournament goes from July 24 to 27.