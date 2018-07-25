Sources: First overall pick of '18 CFL draft agrees to terms with Broncos

TORONTO – Mark Chapman is NFL-bound.

The first player taken in the 2018 CFL draft has agreed to terms on a contract with the Denver Broncos, according to two league sources. Chapman is expected to take a physical with the NFL later this week.

The Broncos are scheduled to open their training camp Saturday.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats selected Chapman with the first pick in this year’s CFL draft but the two sides haven’t been able to agree on a CFL contract.

The six-foot, 180-pound Chapman had 59 catches for 875 yards and five TDs last year at Central Michigan University and finished his collegiate career with 147 receptions for 2,035 yards and 10 TDs.

A resident of Port Huron, Mich., Chapman is deemed a Canadian in the CFL because he has dual Canadian-American status as his mother is from Sarnia, Ont.