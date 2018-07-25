Sergio Marchionne, who saved Fiat and Chrysler, has died

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FILE - In this Friday, June 1, 2018 file photo, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne speaks during a press conference at the FCA headquarter, in Balocco, Italy. The boards of Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari and CNH Industrial have been called to meet in Italy in light of CEO Sergio Marchionne's surgery. The three boards were summoned to separate meetings in Turin on Saturday, July 21 amid the prolonged convalescence of Marchionne, who had shoulder surgery three weeks ago in Switzerland. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, file)
MILAN – Sergio Marchionne, who engineered turnarounds to save both Fiat and Chrysler from near-certain failure, has died.
The holding company of the Agnelli family, which founded Fiat, confirmed Wednesday that Marchionne, 66, had died.
Marchionne joined Fiat in 2004 and led the Turin-based company’s merger with bankrupt U.S. carmaker Chrysler. He built the dysfunctional companies into the world’s seventh-largest automaker.
Marchionne was reported to have had surgery for a shoulder problem about three weeks ago in Switzerland. Fiat Chrysler said Saturday that due to his deteriorating health Marchionne “will be unable to return to work” and found a replacement.