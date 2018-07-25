Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Running backs Wilder Jr., McCluster both injured during Toronto Argos practice
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jul 25, 2018 1:42 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 25, 2018 at 2:21 pm EDT
Toronto Argonauts running back James Wilder Jr. (32) evades Edmonton Eskimos linebacker J.C. Sherritt (47) in fourth quarter CFL action against the Edmonton Eskimos in Toronto on Saturday, July 7, 2018. Running backs Wilder Jr. and Dexter McCluster both left the Toronto Argonauts practice Wednesday with injuries.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
TORONTO – Running backs James Wilder Jr. and Dexter McCluster both left the Toronto Argonauts practice Wednesday with injuries.
Both appeared to suffer leg injuries and the was no immediate word from the Argos regarding their conditions.
Wilder, the CFL’s top rookie last season, has 220 yards rushing and two TDs on 51 carries through five games while adding 23 catches for 229 yards.
McCluster signed with Toronto earlier this month after seven NFL seasons with Kansas City, Tennessee and San Diego.
Toronto (1-4) visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-3) on Friday night.
