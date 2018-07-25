Running backs Wilder Jr., McCluster both injured during Toronto Argos practice

TORONTO – Running backs James Wilder Jr. and Dexter McCluster both left the Toronto Argonauts practice Wednesday with injuries.

Both appeared to suffer leg injuries and the was no immediate word from the Argos regarding their conditions.

Wilder, the CFL’s top rookie last season, has 220 yards rushing and two TDs on 51 carries through five games while adding 23 catches for 229 yards.

McCluster signed with Toronto earlier this month after seven NFL seasons with Kansas City, Tennessee and San Diego.

Toronto (1-4) visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (3-3) on Friday night.