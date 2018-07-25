Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Jarome Iginla to announce retirement in Calgary

Last Updated Jul 25, 2018 at 11:01 am EDT

Colorado Avalanche forward Jarome Iginla (12) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Iginla is to announce his retirement from the NHL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jeffrey T. Barnes

CALGARY – Former Calgary Flames star Jarome Iginla will announce his retirement from the NHL on Monday.

The event will be held in Calgary, where the native of St. Albert, Alta., played 1,219 games.

Iginla did not play in the NHL last season.

More coming.

