Loading articles...

Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,420.76, up 30.63 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 17 cents, or 2.39 per cent, to $6.94 on 10.9 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Up 89 cents, or 35.60 per cent, to $3.39 on 8.6 million shares. A group led by Air Canada (TSX:AC. Airline. Up 31 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $22.40 on 1.1 million shares) made an unsolicited offer to buy its Aeroplan loyalty business in a deal valued at $2.25 billion, including points liabilities they would assume.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX). Miner. Down five cents, or 6.25 per cent, to 75 cents on 4.8 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Oil and gas. Down 19 cents, or 2.15 per cent, to $8.64 on 3.9 million shares. Daniel Farb, a director representing major shareholder Highfields Capital Management, says he has resigned because the board is failing to put the interests of the company first.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Miner. Up seven cents, or 3.03 per cent, to $2.38 on 3.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $4.76 on 3.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA). Oil and gas. Down 42 cents, or 1.55 per cent, to $26.66 on 1.4 million shares. President and CEO David Harris resigned his management and board positions immediately Wednesday following an unspecified complaint under review by the company’s board of directors.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies