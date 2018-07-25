Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,420.76, up 30.63 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 17 cents, or 2.39 per cent, to $6.94 on 10.9 million shares.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Loyalty programs. Up 89 cents, or 35.60 per cent, to $3.39 on 8.6 million shares. A group led by Air Canada (TSX:AC. Airline. Up 31 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $22.40 on 1.1 million shares) made an unsolicited offer to buy its Aeroplan loyalty business in a deal valued at $2.25 billion, including points liabilities they would assume.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX). Miner. Down five cents, or 6.25 per cent, to 75 cents on 4.8 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Oil and gas. Down 19 cents, or 2.15 per cent, to $8.64 on 3.9 million shares. Daniel Farb, a director representing major shareholder Highfields Capital Management, says he has resigned because the board is failing to put the interests of the company first.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Miner. Up seven cents, or 3.03 per cent, to $2.38 on 3.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down four cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $4.76 on 3.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

AltaGas Ltd. (TSX:ALA). Oil and gas. Down 42 cents, or 1.55 per cent, to $26.66 on 1.4 million shares. President and CEO David Harris resigned his management and board positions immediately Wednesday following an unspecified complaint under review by the company’s board of directors.