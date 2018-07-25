Loading articles...

Manitoba's newest mosasaur is razor-toothed and rare

Last Updated Jul 25, 2018 at 2:20 pm EDT

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre unveiled it’s newest mosasaur skeleton, the rare 3.7-meter Kourisodon puntledgensis, shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre MANDATORY CREDIT

MORDEN, Man. – Three is the magic number, at least when it comes to prehistoric sea-creature skeletons at a southwestern Manitoba museum.

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton on Wednesday.

The museum is already home to Bruce — the largest mosasaur in Canada — and his museum companion, Suzy.

But the new skeleton is very different.

Curator and paleontologist Victoria Markstrom says this creature is significantly smaller because it was found on Vancouver Island and likely lived in the Pacific Ocean.

Unlike the other two specimens which have teeth like a crocodile, the new skeleton has flattened teeth which were used for shearing its food.

