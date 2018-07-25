Man caught on video allegedly threatening family; Toronto police investigating

TORONTO – Police are investigating after a man allegedly threatened a family in an incident caught on video at a Toronto ferry terminal.

A video posted to Facebook shows a heated argument between a blond man and a family that includes women wearing head scarves.

The blond man can be heard on several occasions demanding to know where the family is from, and telling them they can’t “ask me a question in my (expletive) province.”

He is heard threatening to kill one of the men, and to “smash his head in.”

The blond man exchanges shoves with at least two men in the family, and at one point tries to slap one man’s hand.

Police say they were called to the scene on Monday evening, but are still gathering information and cannot confirm the religion of the family, or whether officers are investigating the incident as a hate crime.