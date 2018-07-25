Loading articles...

Man in his 20s dead after shooting near Islington and Finch

Last Updated Jul 25, 2018 at 12:13 pm EDT

Police at the scene of a fatal shooting near Islington and Finch on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Mark Douglas 680 NEWS

A man in his 20s is dead after a shooting in the Islington Avenue and Finch Avenue West area.

It happened around 11 a.m.

No suspect description is currently available.

Police are advising the public to expect traffic delays in the area as they investigate.

Adam Mussaji

Record breaking daily shooting and Killing. Too much talking NO actions. Jane/Finch.Kipling/Islington – GANG HUB should be under the radar 24/7

July 25, 2018 at 12:24 pm