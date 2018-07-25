ISIS claims responsibility for Danforth shooting: report

ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for Sunday’s mass shooting on the Danforth that left two girls dead and 13 others injured.

According to Reuters and AMAQ, a news agency that claims they track extremism, a statement made by the group claims Faisal Hussain “was a soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries.”

However, the group did not provide further detail or evidence for its claim.

“This is them saying something out of their propaganda outlet, and I think what we have to do is wait for our own authorities to take a look at the things they’re investigating right now and come out and tell us what their assessment is of this, so we’ll wait for that,” Mayor John Tory said on Breakfast Television on Wednesday.

The motive behind the Danforth mass shooting remains a mystery.

There is no evidence Hussain had a criminal record and, according to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, he was not on a federal watch list.

680 NEWS reported Hussain was known to police for his “online activity,” but the type of activity that drew the attention of authorities hasn’t been revealed.

Toronto police wouldn’t confirm or deny any links to terror, saying: “We are still in the early stages of the investigation. No determination will be made on a motive until we have evidence to support that conclusion.”

His family claims he suffered from “severe mental health challenges” and has dealt with psychosis and depression his entire life.